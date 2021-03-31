Brokerages Anticipate Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $578.85 Million

Analysts expect Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) to post sales of $578.85 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Sleep Number’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $590.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $569.30 million. Sleep Number posted sales of $472.57 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 22.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Sleep Number will report full-year sales of $2.16 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.15 billion to $2.18 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $2.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.28 billion to $2.36 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Sleep Number.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.66. Sleep Number had a net margin of 5.89% and a negative return on equity of 70.15%. The business had revenue of $567.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $558.55 million.

SNBR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Sleep Number from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Sleep Number from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Sleep Number from $108.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sleep Number in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Sleep Number from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.20.

NASDAQ SNBR opened at $146.14 on Wednesday. Sleep Number has a 12 month low of $15.27 and a 12 month high of $151.44. The company has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.07. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $134.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.80.

In related news, Director Michael J. Harrison sold 5,366 shares of Sleep Number stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.69, for a total value of $636,890.54. Also, EVP Melissa Barra sold 1,274 shares of Sleep Number stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.42, for a total transaction of $162,333.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,272 shares in the company, valued at $5,258,878.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,660 shares of company stock worth $3,121,260. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sleep Number in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Sleep Number during the 4th quarter valued at about $81,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Sleep Number during the 4th quarter valued at about $88,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Sleep Number by 45.9% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Sleep Number during the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.32% of the company’s stock.

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides sleep solutions and services in the United States. The company designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, pillows, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name. It also offers adjustable bases under the FlextFit name; temperature-balancing products, including DualTemp layer; SleepIQ Kids k2 beds for kids; and smart beds under the Sleep Number 360 and 360 names.

