Brokerages Expect H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $765.27 Million

Analysts predict that H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) will post $765.27 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for H.B. Fuller’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $732.90 million to $791.87 million. H.B. Fuller posted sales of $674.60 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 13.4%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that H.B. Fuller will report full-year sales of $3.07 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.04 billion to $3.10 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $3.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.01 billion to $3.24 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for H.B. Fuller.

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.19. H.B. Fuller had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 4.19%. The firm had revenue of $725.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $680.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised H.B. Fuller from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $50.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on H.B. Fuller from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of H.B. Fuller in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of H.B. Fuller from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of H.B. Fuller from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. H.B. Fuller currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.57.

In other H.B. Fuller news, VP Traci L. Jensen sold 3,808 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.16, for a total transaction of $213,857.28. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,068 shares in the company, valued at $790,058.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Timothy J. Keenan sold 6,169 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.86, for a total transaction of $393,952.34. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 29,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,854,494.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,982 shares of company stock valued at $608,076 over the last quarter. 3.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FUL. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in H.B. Fuller by 5.7% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 66,801 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,058,000 after acquiring an additional 3,614 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in shares of H.B. Fuller by 27.4% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 33,982 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,555,000 after buying an additional 7,299 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of H.B. Fuller by 0.5% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 77,825 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,563,000 after buying an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of H.B. Fuller by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,525 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after buying an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of H.B. Fuller by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 137,679 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,143,000 after buying an additional 20,861 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FUL traded down $0.83 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $62.97. 6,290 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 474,093. The company’s 50 day moving average is $58.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.01. H.B. Fuller has a twelve month low of $25.38 and a twelve month high of $64.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.72.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 4th were paid a $0.1625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. H.B. Fuller’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.96%.

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, additives, and other specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Hygiene, Health and Consumable Adhesives; Engineering Adhesives; and Construction Adhesives.

