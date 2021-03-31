Brokerages Expect NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) Will Post Earnings of -$0.52 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) will report earnings of ($0.52) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for NanoString Technologies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.65) and the highest is ($0.45). NanoString Technologies posted earnings per share of ($0.66) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.2%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that NanoString Technologies will report full-year earnings of ($1.97) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.46) to ($1.54). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($1.82) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.55) to ($1.37). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for NanoString Technologies.

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.04). NanoString Technologies had a negative net margin of 53.47% and a negative return on equity of 68.96%.

NSTG has been the subject of several research reports. Cowen upgraded shares of NanoString Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of NanoString Technologies from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut NanoString Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of NanoString Technologies from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on NanoString Technologies from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.86.

In other NanoString Technologies news, CFO K Thomas Bailey sold 28,613 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.63, for a total transaction of $1,877,871.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,711,105.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO R Bradley Gray sold 33,333 shares of NanoString Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.04, for a total value of $2,067,979.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 139,333 shares in the company, valued at $8,644,219.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 115,597 shares of company stock valued at $7,590,631 in the last quarter. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in NanoString Technologies by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,604,969 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $161,143,000 after acquiring an additional 52,455 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in NanoString Technologies by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 10,055 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in NanoString Technologies by 3.5% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 85,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,822,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its position in NanoString Technologies by 54.9% in the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 47,718 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,191,000 after buying an additional 16,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of NanoString Technologies by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 103,151 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,899,000 after buying an additional 16,298 shares in the last quarter. 98.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NSTG traded up $5.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $65.71. The company had a trading volume of 887,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 681,998. NanoString Technologies has a 1-year low of $21.58 and a 1-year high of $86.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.81. The stock has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of -38.43 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 8.12, a current ratio of 8.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

NanoString Technologies Company Profile

NanoString Technologies, Inc provides life science tools for translational research and molecular diagnostic products worldwide. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system. It provides nCounter MAX and FLEX systems that include Prep Station, an automated liquid handling component that processes and prepares samples for data collection; and nCounter Digital Analyzer, which collects data from samples by taking images of the immobilized fluorescent reporters in the sample cartridge and processing the data into output files.

