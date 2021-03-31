Brokers Issue Forecasts for 3M’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:MMM)

3M (NYSE:MMM) – Stock analysts at William Blair lowered their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for 3M in a report released on Wednesday, March 24th. William Blair analyst N. Heymann now expects that the conglomerate will earn $2.27 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.35. William Blair also issued estimates for 3M’s Q3 2021 earnings at $2.71 EPS.

Get 3M alerts:

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $8.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.39 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 44.77% and a net margin of 15.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.15 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating on shares of 3M in a research note on Sunday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Bank of America cut 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Citigroup increased their price objective on 3M from $185.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $196.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $182.42.

NYSE:MMM opened at $194.64 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $182.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $172.99. The company has a market capitalization of $112.78 billion, a PE ratio of 22.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. 3M has a 52-week low of $131.01 and a 52-week high of $196.72.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $1.48 dividend. This is a boost from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.05%.

In related news, EVP Michael G. Vale sold 30,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.53, for a total value of $5,419,488.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 79,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,894,077.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMM. Financial Avengers Inc. purchased a new position in 3M in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in 3M in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in 3M in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Summit X LLC purchased a new position in 3M in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in 3M in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 64.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

3M Company Profile

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

Recommended Story: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.