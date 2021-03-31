Brokers Issue Forecasts for Aptinyx Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:APTX)

Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX) – Equities researchers at SVB Leerink issued their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Aptinyx in a report issued on Wednesday, March 24th. SVB Leerink analyst M. Goodman anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.37) for the quarter. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Aptinyx’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.45) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($2.85) EPS.

APTX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Aptinyx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Aptinyx from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.32.

Aptinyx stock opened at $2.86 on Monday. Aptinyx has a one year low of $1.91 and a one year high of $6.47. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $191.31 million, a P/E ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 1.47.

Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.04. Aptinyx had a negative return on equity of 46.43% and a negative net margin of 2,108.05%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Aptinyx by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,812,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,729,000 after buying an additional 300,611 shares in the last quarter. Artal Group S.A. raised its position in Aptinyx by 66.6% during the fourth quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 2,502,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,657,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Aptinyx by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 950,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,288,000 after purchasing an additional 182,836 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Aptinyx by 560.6% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 448,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after purchasing an additional 380,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Aptinyx by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 363,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 76,430 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.89% of the company’s stock.

Aptinyx Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel, proprietary, and synthetic small molecules for the treatment of brain and nervous system disorders. The company is developing NYX-2925, which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of painful diabetic peripheral neuropathy, as well as in Phase II clinical trial for treating fibromyalgia.

