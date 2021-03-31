Brokers Issue Forecasts for CarMax, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:KMX)

CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) – Research analysts at Northcoast Research issued their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of CarMax in a report released on Tuesday, March 30th. Northcoast Research analyst J. Healy forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.85 for the quarter. Northcoast Research currently has a “Buy” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for CarMax’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.44 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on CarMax in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded CarMax from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Argus increased their price target on CarMax from $105.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, December 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on CarMax to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities downgraded CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. CarMax presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.88.

NYSE:KMX opened at $135.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.92, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.76. CarMax has a 1 year low of $47.06 and a 1 year high of $136.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

In other CarMax news, CEO William D. Nash sold 100,000 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.14, for a total transaction of $12,314,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 217,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,721,380. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William D. Nash sold 58,674 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.23, for a total value of $6,232,939.02. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 175,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,661,849.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 401,275 shares of company stock valued at $46,173,632 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in CarMax by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. South State CORP. raised its stake in shares of CarMax by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. South State CORP. now owns 2,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. raised its stake in shares of CarMax by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of CarMax by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of CarMax by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. 97.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CarMax

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

