Brokers Issue Forecasts for Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:FMAO)

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMAO) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Farmers & Merchants Bancorp in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 30th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Nosal now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.46 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.48. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Farmers & Merchants Bancorp’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.51 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.91 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Farmers & Merchants Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th.

FMAO opened at $25.17 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.68 and a 200 day moving average of $22.93. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp has a 52-week low of $18.25 and a 52-week high of $29.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $281.83 million, a P/E ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.30.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMAO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.09. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 21.65%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 40.00%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 597,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,736,000 after buying an additional 40,695 shares during the period. F3Logic LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 85,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,980,000 after buying an additional 855 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $548,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 50,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,152,000 after buying an additional 1,910 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.93% of the company’s stock.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Farmers & Merchants State Bank that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and other financial products and services to individuals and small businesses in northwest Ohio and northeast Indiana. The company offers checking account services, as well as savings and time deposit services, such as certificates of deposits; and custodial services for individual retirement and health savings accounts.

