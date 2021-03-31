Brokers Issue Forecasts for Savaria Co.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (TSE:SIS)

Savaria Co. (TSE:SIS) – Desjardins issued their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Savaria in a report released on Friday, March 26th. Desjardins analyst F. Tremblay forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter. Desjardins also issued estimates for Savaria’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.20 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.87 EPS.

Get Savaria alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on SIS. TD Securities increased their price target on Savaria from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. National Bankshares increased their price target on Savaria from C$18.50 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Cormark increased their price target on Savaria from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. National Bank Financial downgraded Savaria from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on Savaria from C$20.00 to C$20.50 in a report on Friday, March 26th.

Shares of Savaria stock opened at C$17.46 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.97. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$17.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$15.39. Savaria has a 1-year low of C$9.84 and a 1-year high of C$19.03. The company has a market cap of C$1.11 billion and a P/E ratio of 33.58.

In other news, Director Alain Tremblay sold 23,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$18.74, for a total value of C$431,072.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 68,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,274,476.40.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Savaria’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.69%.

About Savaria

Savaria Corporation provides accessibility solutions for the elderly and physically challenged peoples in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Accessibility, Adapted Vehicles, and Patient Handling. The Accessibility segment designs, manufactures, distributes, and installs accessibility products, such as stairlifts for straight and curved stairs, vertical and inclined wheelchair platform lifts, and elevators for home and commercial use.

Featured Article: What is a capital gains distribution?

Receive News & Ratings for Savaria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Savaria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.