Brokers Issue Forecasts for Tsingtao Brewery Company Limited’s FY2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:TSGTY)

Tsingtao Brewery Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TSGTY) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Tsingtao Brewery in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, March 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Chen now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.56 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.49. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Tsingtao Brewery’s FY2022 earnings at $1.86 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.15 EPS.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Tsingtao Brewery from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.
About Tsingtao Brewery
About Tsingtao Brewery
