Brokers Issue Forecasts for Tsingtao Brewery Company Limited’s FY2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:TSGTY)

Tsingtao Brewery Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TSGTY) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Tsingtao Brewery in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, March 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Chen now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.56 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.49. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Tsingtao Brewery’s FY2022 earnings at $1.86 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.15 EPS.

Get Tsingtao Brewery alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Tsingtao Brewery from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

TSGTY stock opened at $45.49 on Wednesday. Tsingtao Brewery has a twelve month low of $24.80 and a twelve month high of $58.02. The company has a market cap of $12.29 billion, a PE ratio of 38.23 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.28.

About Tsingtao Brewery

There is no company description available for Tsingtao Brewery Co Ltd.

Recommended Story: retirement calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Tsingtao Brewery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tsingtao Brewery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.