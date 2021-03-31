Brokers Issue Forecasts for Xebec Adsorption Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (TSE:XBC)

Xebec Adsorption Inc. (TSE:XBC) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Xebec Adsorption in a report issued on Thursday, March 25th. Raymond James analyst D. Quezada expects that the company will earn ($0.01) per share for the quarter. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $6.50 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Xebec Adsorption’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.02 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.02 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.09 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on XBC. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on Xebec Adsorption to C$4.50 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 26th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Xebec Adsorption from C$10.00 to C$7.50 and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 26th. National Bank Financial lowered Xebec Adsorption from an “outperform spec overweight” rating to a “sector perform spec overwgt” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Roth Capital lowered Xebec Adsorption from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$6.17.

TSE XBC opened at C$4.23 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$642.95 million and a PE ratio of -86.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.90, a current ratio of 4.38 and a quick ratio of 3.57. Xebec Adsorption has a twelve month low of C$2.53 and a twelve month high of C$11.55.

Xebec Adsorption

Xebec Adsorption Inc provides gas generation, purification, and filtration solutions for the industrial, energy, and renewables marketplace in Canada, China, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company designs, engineers, and manufactures various products that transform raw gases into marketable sources of clean and renewable energy.

