Brokers Offer Predictions for China Construction Bank Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:CICHY)

China Construction Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:CICHY) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for China Construction Bank in a note issued to investors on Monday, March 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Chen expects that the company will post earnings per share of $2.25 for the year. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for China Construction Bank’s FY2022 earnings at $2.46 EPS.

Shares of OTCMKTS CICHY opened at $16.98 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.12. China Construction Bank has a 1-year low of $12.65 and a 1-year high of $17.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $212.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 0.60.

China Construction Bank Corporation provides various banking and related financial services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, Treasury Business, and Others segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as foreign currency, all in one accounts, RMB, corporate term and notification, and corporate demand deposits, as well corporate deposits by agreement.

