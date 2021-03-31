Brokers Offer Predictions for Herc Holdings Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:HRI)

Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) – KeyCorp issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Herc in a report released on Wednesday, March 24th. KeyCorp analyst K. Newman anticipates that the transportation company will post earnings per share of $0.67 for the quarter. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Herc’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.09 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.91 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.84 EPS.

Herc (NYSE:HRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The transportation company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.34. Herc had a return on equity of 13.48% and a net margin of 4.07%. The company had revenue of $520.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $483.75 million.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their price target on Herc from $80.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Herc in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Herc from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Northcoast Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Herc in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.67.

NYSE:HRI opened at $98.35 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $88.51 and its 200 day moving average is $64.01. Herc has a fifty-two week low of $17.90 and a fifty-two week high of $110.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 39.50, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 3.22.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Herc by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,243,101 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $148,964,000 after buying an additional 77,588 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Herc by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 600,430 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,875,000 after buying an additional 45,430 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Herc by 111.0% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 456,465 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $18,081,000 after buying an additional 240,126 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in shares of Herc by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 398,557 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,468,000 after buying an additional 7,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Herc in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $23,818,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.53% of the company’s stock.

About Herc

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

