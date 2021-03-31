Brokers Offer Predictions for OFG Bancorp’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:OFG)

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for OFG Bancorp in a research note issued to investors on Monday, March 29th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Twerdahl now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.46 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.43. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for OFG Bancorp’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.59 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.08 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.67 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.40 EPS.

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.03). OFG Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.54% and a net margin of 9.13%. The company had revenue of $133.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.40 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OFG Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

OFG stock opened at $22.32 on Wednesday. OFG Bancorp has a twelve month low of $9.38 and a twelve month high of $23.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.26 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.40.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of OFG Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of OFG Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of OFG Bancorp during the third quarter valued at about $69,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of OFG Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $97,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of OFG Bancorp during the third quarter valued at about $147,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Julian Inclan sold 4,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total transaction of $86,467.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Cesar A. Ortiz sold 1,944 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.01, for a total transaction of $36,955.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,054.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 13,426 shares of company stock valued at $287,972. Corporate insiders own 2.49% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This is an increase from OFG Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. OFG Bancorp’s payout ratio is 17.28%.

About OFG Bancorp

OFG Bancorp, a financial holding company, provides various banking and financial services. It operates in three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The company offers checking and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products; commercial, consumer, auto, and mortgage lending; financial planning; and corporate and individual trust services.

