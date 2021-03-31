Brokers Offer Predictions for Pulmonx Co.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:LUNG)

Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Pulmonx in a research report issued on Thursday, March 25th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Bednar forecasts that the company will earn ($0.37) per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Pulmonx’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.45) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.26) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.04) EPS.

LUNG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pulmonx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Bank of America upgraded Pulmonx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Pulmonx from $46.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Pulmonx from $49.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Pulmonx from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Pulmonx has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.33.

Pulmonx stock opened at $44.00 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $56.09. Pulmonx has a one year low of $37.64 and a one year high of $69.48.

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $9.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.70 million.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Pulmonx during the fourth quarter valued at $6,902,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Pulmonx during the fourth quarter valued at $5,859,000. PFM Health Sciences LP purchased a new stake in shares of Pulmonx during the fourth quarter valued at $20,260,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Pulmonx during the fourth quarter valued at $1,909,000. Finally, Orbimed Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pulmonx during the fourth quarter valued at $8,628,000.

Pulmonx Company Profile

Pulmonx Corporation, a medical technology company, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive medical devices for the diagnosis and treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of bronchoscopic in adult patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

