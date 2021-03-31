Brokers Set Expectations for BIOLASE, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:BIOL)

BIOLASE, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOL) – Investment analysts at Colliers Securities issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of BIOLASE in a report issued on Friday, March 26th. Colliers Securities analyst K. Bauser forecasts that the medical technology company will post earnings per share of ($0.05) for the quarter. Colliers Securities has a “Buy” rating and a $1.15 price objective on the stock. Colliers Securities also issued estimates for BIOLASE’s FY2022 earnings at ($0.08) EPS.

BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 24th. The medical technology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $8.52 million during the quarter. BIOLASE had a negative return on equity of 541.14% and a negative net margin of 58.34%.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BIOLASE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 price objective on shares of BIOLASE in a report on Friday, March 26th.

BIOL opened at $0.84 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.02 and a 200 day moving average of $0.59. The company has a market cap of $121.89 million, a PE ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 1.98. BIOLASE has a 12 month low of $0.21 and a 12 month high of $1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in BIOLASE in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Invenomic Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in BIOLASE by 1,103.5% in the 4th quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 607,420 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 556,948 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in BIOLASE in the 4th quarter valued at $215,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in BIOLASE in the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in BIOLASE by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,216,250 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 105,250 shares during the period. 5.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BIOLASE

BIOLASE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells laser systems for dental practitioners and their patients in the United States and internationally. Its dental laser systems allow dentists, periodontists, endodontists, oral surgeons, and other dental specialists to perform a range of minimally invasive dental procedures, such as cosmetic, restorative, and complex surgical applications.

