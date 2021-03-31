Brokers Set Expectations for WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust’s Q2 2021 Earnings (TSE:WIR)

WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:WIR) – Research analysts at Desjardins reduced their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust in a report released on Monday, March 29th. Desjardins analyst M. Markidis now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.31 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.33. Desjardins has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.31 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.29 EPS.

WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:WIR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported C$0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.32 by C$0.32. The company had revenue of C$61.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$58.52 million.

