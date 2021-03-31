Brookfield Infrastructure (NASDAQ:BIPC) Hits New 1-Year High at $77.37

Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $77.37 and last traded at $77.37, with a volume of 520 shares. The stock had previously closed at $75.40.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BIPC. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Brookfield Infrastructure from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brookfield Infrastructure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd.

Get Brookfield Infrastructure alerts:

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $67.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.53. The firm has a market cap of $3.46 billion and a P/E ratio of 52.36.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This is a positive change from Brookfield Infrastructure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Brookfield Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is presently 141.67%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BIPC. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure in the 4th quarter worth $28,353,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure in the 4th quarter worth $8,604,000. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 228.0% in the 4th quarter. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC now owns 168,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,191,000 after buying an additional 117,215 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 376.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 114,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,303,000 after buying an additional 90,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure in the 4th quarter worth $6,303,000.

About Brookfield Infrastructure (NASDAQ:BIPC)

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated natural gas transmission systems in Brazil. The company also engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution operations in the United Kingdom. It operates approximately 2,000 kilometers of natural gas transportation pipelines in the states of Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, and Minas Gerais; and 3.6 million gas and electricity connections and 1.5 million installed smart meters in the United Kingdom.

Featured Article: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.