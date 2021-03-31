Brown Advisory Inc. Buys 454,630 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,711,802 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 454,630 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for 4.2% of Brown Advisory Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Brown Advisory Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Microsoft worth $2,382,520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 79.7% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 38,691 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $8,138,000 after acquiring an additional 17,157 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 71,368 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $12,918,000 after acquiring an additional 7,411 shares in the last quarter. Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. now owns 283,616 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $59,653,000 after acquiring an additional 20,852 shares in the last quarter. ADAMCAPITAL Gestao de Recursos Ltda. boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 124.7% in the 3rd quarter. ADAMCAPITAL Gestao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 484,920 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $101,993,000 after acquiring an additional 269,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. now owns 84,308 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $17,733,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. 69.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.60, for a total value of $4,398,576.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 593,915 shares in the company, valued at $142,302,034. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Emma N. Walmsley acquired 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $236.80 per share, for a total transaction of $1,018,240.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,190,156.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on MSFT shares. Barclays boosted their target price on Microsoft from $250.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $256.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Microsoft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $229.00 to $272.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Microsoft currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $268.28.

Shares of MSFT opened at $231.85 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.75 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.46, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $150.01 and a 1-year high of $246.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $236.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $221.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $43.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.23 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.51 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 38.89%.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

