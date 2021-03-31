Brown Advisory Inc. Reduces Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Brown Advisory Inc. decreased its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,652,547 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 82,274 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for about 1.3% of Brown Advisory Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $750,036,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Donaldson Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Apple by 286.1% during the 3rd quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 697,222 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $80,745,000 after acquiring an additional 516,655 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in Apple by 304.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 12,681 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,469,000 after acquiring an additional 9,548 shares during the period. Lincoln Capital Corp raised its stake in Apple by 283.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp now owns 97,356 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $11,275,000 after acquiring an additional 71,985 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Apple by 262.8% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 85,756 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $9,932,000 after acquiring an additional 62,119 shares during the period. Finally, First Business Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Apple by 296.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 48,418 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,607,000 after acquiring an additional 36,200 shares during the period. 57.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

Shares of AAPL opened at $119.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 trillion, a P/E ratio of 36.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.22 and a 12-month high of $145.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $125.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $123.05.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $111.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.24 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were issued a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Fundamental Research lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $113.91 to $148.12 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $133.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.16.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Featured Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.