Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) Shares Purchased by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) by 15.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 542,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,798 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 0.19% of Brown & Brown worth $25,708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BRO. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Brown & Brown during the 1st quarter valued at about $8,149,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Brown & Brown by 83.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 483,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,876,000 after acquiring an additional 220,242 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Brown & Brown by 48.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 673,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,470,000 after acquiring an additional 218,549 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Brown & Brown by 551.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 179,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,520,000 after acquiring an additional 152,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Brown & Brown by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 658,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,231,000 after acquiring an additional 118,006 shares in the last quarter. 69.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director James Charles Hays bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $43.38 per share, with a total value of $433,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 342,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,862,421.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 17.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BRO opened at $46.01 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.84. The company has a market capitalization of $13.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.66. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.24 and a 12 month high of $48.76.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $642.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $601.34 million. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 18.02% and a return on equity of 13.26%. The company’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were given a $0.0925 dividend. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.43%.

BRO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Brown & Brown from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, January 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Brown & Brown from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Brown & Brown has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.33.

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Canada, Cayman Islands, Ireland, and the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The company offers builders risk, group medical and pharmaceutical, property, commercial auto, homeowners, reinsurance, crop and hail, inland marine, retirement benefit, cyber, disability, risk mitigating warranty products, directors and officers, management liability, errors and omissions, medical stop loss, term life, excess liability, personal auto, umbrella, general liability, prescription drug, workers compensation, and group dental insurance products.

