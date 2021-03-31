BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) Reaches New 52-Week High at $87.42

BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $87.42 and last traded at $87.13, with a volume of 1074 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $85.03.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on DOOO shares. TD Securities downgraded shares of BRP to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of BRP from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BRP from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Desjardins increased their target price on shares of BRP from $107.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of BRP from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.09.

The company has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.45 and a beta of 3.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $76.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.86.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.13. BRP had a negative return on equity of 67.06% and a net margin of 3.78%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that BRP Inc. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 19th. Investors of record on Monday, April 5th will be paid a $0.1031 dividend. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 1st. This is a boost from BRP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. BRP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.15%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BRP in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of BRP by 10.2% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of BRP by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 781 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BRP by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 8,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after buying an additional 927 shares during the period. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc bought a new stake in shares of BRP in the fourth quarter valued at about $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.52% of the company’s stock.

BRP Company Profile (NASDAQ:DOOO)

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersport vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products consisting of snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and propulsion systems comprising engines for outboard and jet boats, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

