BT Group (OTCMKTS:BTGOF) Raised to “Buy” at Bank of America

BT Group (OTCMKTS:BTGOF) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on BTGOF. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BT Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of BT Group in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of BT Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of BT Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of BT Group in a research note on Friday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. BT Group has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

BT Group stock opened at $2.09 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.67. BT Group has a one year low of $1.19 and a one year high of $2.14.

BT Group plc provides communications products and services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Consumer, Enterprise, Global, and Openreach segments. The Consumer segment offers mobile, broadband, home phone, and TV services under the BT, EE and Plusnet brands.

