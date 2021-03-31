BTIG Research Lowers Romeo Power (NYSE:RMO) Price Target to $30.00

Romeo Power (NYSE:RMO) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at BTIG Research from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. BTIG Research’s price target indicates a potential upside of 251.70% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Romeo Power in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Cowen began coverage on Romeo Power in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company.

Romeo Power stock traded down $1.84 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 246,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,170,650. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.45 and its 200 day moving average is $15.10. Romeo Power has a 1-year low of $8.42 and a 1-year high of $38.90.

Romeo Power (NYSE:RMO) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.11).

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Formidable Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Romeo Power in the 4th quarter worth approximately $772,000. Belvedere Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Romeo Power in the 4th quarter worth approximately $730,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Romeo Power in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,996,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Romeo Power in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,048,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Romeo Power in the 4th quarter worth approximately $398,000. 72.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Romeo Power

Romeo Power, Inc, an energy storage technology company, designs and manufactures lithium-ion battery modules and packs for commercial electric vehicles in North America. The company operates through two segments, Romeo Power North America and Joint Venture Support. It also offers battery management systems; and design, research and development, and other engineering related services.

