BTMX Hits Market Cap of $1.22 Billion (BTMX)

BTMX (CURRENCY:BTMX) traded 5.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 31st. Over the last seven days, BTMX has traded 9.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One BTMX coin can now be bought for approximately $1.63 or 0.00002751 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BTMX has a total market capitalization of $1.22 billion and approximately $13.51 million worth of BTMX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.79 or 0.00050248 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.00 or 0.00020246 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000368 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $375.38 or 0.00633154 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.31 or 0.00067999 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001688 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001691 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.56 or 0.00026248 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000852 BTC.

BTMX Coin Profile

BTMX (CRYPTO:BTMX) is a coin. Its launch date was November 10th, 2018. BTMX’s total supply is 749,317,256 coins. BTMX’s official Twitter account is @BitMax_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BTMX is https://reddit.com/r/BitMax

According to CryptoCompare, “BTMX is a non-refundable functional utility token which will be used as the unit of exchange between participants on BitMax. The goal of introducing BTMX is to provide a convenient and secure mode of payment and settlement between participants who interact within the ecosystem on BitMax. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of BitMax (BTMX) is a major component of the ecosystem on BitMax, and is designed to be used solely as the primary token on the platform. BTMX will initially be issued by the Distributor as ERC-20 standard compliant digital tokens on the Ethereum blockchain. “

BTMX Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BTMX directly using US dollars.

