Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) Shares Acquired by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) by 22.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,557,983 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 288,723 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 1.33% of Builders FirstSource worth $63,581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 156,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,379,000 after purchasing an additional 29,200 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in Builders FirstSource by 390.3% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 190,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,200,000 after buying an additional 151,303 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Builders FirstSource by 589.5% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 54,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,785,000 after buying an additional 46,802 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in Builders FirstSource by 64.9% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 5,462,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,934,000 after buying an additional 2,150,702 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Builders FirstSource by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 224,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,318,000 after purchasing an additional 25,298 shares during the last quarter. 95.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Timothy D. Johnson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.39, for a total value of $443,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,418 shares in the company, valued at $684,405.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jami Lynn Coulter sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.47, for a total value of $222,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,014,760.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

BLDR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on Builders FirstSource from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Builders FirstSource in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Builders FirstSource in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Builders FirstSource from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLDR opened at $45.91 on Wednesday. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.57 and a 12-month high of $47.74. The stock has a market cap of $9.48 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 2.65. The business has a 50 day moving average of $43.97 and a 200-day moving average of $38.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 29.40% and a net margin of 2.76%. The business’s revenue was up 45.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West.

