Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) Research Coverage Started at Wolfe Research

Equities research analysts at Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on BMBL. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Bumble from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Bumble from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Bumble in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Susquehanna began coverage on Bumble in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Bumble in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.55.

Shares of NASDAQ BMBL traded up $2.67 on Wednesday, reaching $62.07. 53,691 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,763,768. Bumble has a fifty-two week low of $57.40 and a fifty-two week high of $84.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $68.01.

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $165.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.31 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis.

In other Bumble news, major shareholder Holdings Gp Man Blackstone III sold 24,798,848 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.07, for a total value of $1,018,488,687.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Whitney Wolfe Herd bought 488,371 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $43.00 per share, for a total transaction of $20,999,953.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Bumble Company Profile

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and credit-based dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis.

