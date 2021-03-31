Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) Stock Position Reduced by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC cut its stake in shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 61,042 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,148 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Bunge were worth $3,993,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in Bunge by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 14,829 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $972,000 after purchasing an additional 2,334 shares in the last quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Bunge in the fourth quarter worth approximately $219,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its position in Bunge by 103.5% in the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 133,485 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,754,000 after acquiring an additional 67,888 shares in the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Bunge in the fourth quarter worth approximately $686,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Bunge by 59.1% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 395,234 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,918,000 after acquiring an additional 146,749 shares in the last quarter. 77.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:BG traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $80.12. 23,494 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,527,880. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.68 and a beta of 0.76. Bunge Limited has a twelve month low of $32.68 and a twelve month high of $82.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $77.79 and a 200 day moving average of $64.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $1.23. Bunge had a net margin of 1.34% and a return on equity of 19.81%. The company had revenue of $12.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Bunge Limited will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio is 43.67%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Bunge from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Bunge from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Bunge from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Bunge from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Bunge has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.29.

In related news, insider Raul Padilla sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.53, for a total value of $133,501.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 108,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,539,823.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bernardo Hees purchased 6,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $79.32 per share, for a total transaction of $507,648.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,075 shares in the company, valued at $402,549. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 283,331 shares of company stock valued at $22,743,707. Corporate insiders own 3.67% of the company’s stock.

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Fertilizer, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and vegetable oils and protein meals.

