Burger Swap (BURGER) Market Capitalization Tops $65.42 Million

Burger Swap (CURRENCY:BURGER) traded down 4.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 31st. During the last week, Burger Swap has traded 1.2% lower against the dollar. One Burger Swap token can now be purchased for $5.44 or 0.00009180 BTC on exchanges. Burger Swap has a market cap of $65.42 million and $264.51 million worth of Burger Swap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001689 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.42 or 0.00061429 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000980 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 23% higher against the dollar and now trades at $191.16 or 0.00322434 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00007013 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $481.74 or 0.00812552 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.63 or 0.00048288 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.28 or 0.00086488 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.70 or 0.00029853 BTC.

Burger Swap Profile

Burger Swap’s total supply is 12,394,900 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,019,900 tokens. Burger Swap’s official website is burgerswap.org

Buying and Selling Burger Swap

