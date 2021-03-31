Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) Forecasted to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.50 Per Share

Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) – Stock analysts at William Blair reduced their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Burlington Stores in a report issued on Wednesday, March 24th. William Blair analyst D. Hofkin now forecasts that the company will earn $0.50 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.86. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Burlington Stores’ Q2 2022 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.42 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $3.55 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Loop Capital increased their price target on Burlington Stores from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Burlington Stores from $310.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Cowen raised their price objective on Burlington Stores from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $314.00 price objective (up from $304.00) on shares of Burlington Stores in a research note on Monday. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $258.00 price objective (up from $250.00) on shares of Burlington Stores in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $280.39.

Shares of Burlington Stores stock opened at $304.71 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $281.59 and a 200 day moving average of $242.17. Burlington Stores has a 12 month low of $137.65 and a 12 month high of $321.86. The firm has a market cap of $20.23 billion, a PE ratio of -117.20 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.57.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.32. Burlington Stores had a negative return on equity of 33.07% and a negative net margin of 2.92%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 20,000 shares of Burlington Stores stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.57, for a total value of $6,111,400.00. Company insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BURL. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in Burlington Stores by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 13,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,716,000 after acquiring an additional 2,045 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in Burlington Stores by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 159,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,920,000 after acquiring an additional 8,216 shares during the period. Seeyond lifted its position in Burlington Stores by 46.9% during the 3rd quarter. Seeyond now owns 3,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Burlington Stores by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 3,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Burlington Stores by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 868,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,845,000 after acquiring an additional 54,608 shares during the period.

Burlington Stores Company Profile

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, coats, toys, and gifts, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

