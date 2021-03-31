Burst (BURST) Price Hits $0.0077 on Major Exchanges

Burst (CURRENCY:BURST) traded up 29.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 31st. Burst has a total market capitalization of $16.21 million and $69,956.00 worth of Burst was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Burst coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0077 or 0.00000013 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Burst has traded 60.9% higher against the US dollar.
Burst Coin Profile
Burst (CRYPTO:BURST) is a PoC coin that uses the Shabal256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 12th, 2014. Burst’s total supply is 2,118,064,235 coins. The official message board for Burst is burstforum.net. The official website for Burst is www.burst-coin.org. The Reddit community for Burst is /r/burstcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Burst’s official Twitter account is @Burstcoin_dev and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Burst
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Burst directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Burst should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Burst using one of the exchanges listed above.
