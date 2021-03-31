Bytom Market Cap Reaches $259.16 Million (BTM)

Bytom (CURRENCY:BTM) traded 32.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 31st. During the last week, Bytom has traded up 83% against the U.S. dollar. Bytom has a total market cap of $259.16 million and $201.48 million worth of Bytom was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bytom coin can now be bought for about $0.18 or 0.00000308 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $196.67 or 0.00332172 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0532 or 0.00000090 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00003458 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001123 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000614 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00004094 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000802 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002320 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000635 BTC.

Bytom Coin Profile

BTM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 31st, 2017. Bytom’s total supply is 1,666,556,550 coins and its circulating supply is 1,419,271,619 coins. Bytom’s official website is bytom.io . The Reddit community for Bytom is /r/BytomBlockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bytom’s official Twitter account is @Bytom_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here

Bytom Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bytom should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bytom using one of the exchanges listed above.

