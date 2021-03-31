C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) Short Interest Update

C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,510,000 shares, a growth of 52.5% from the February 28th total of 4,270,000 shares. Approximately 19.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,530,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

In other C3.ai news, CEO Thomas M. Siebel sold 583,210 shares of C3.ai stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.07, for a total value of $47,280,834.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,339,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $189,671,372. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 600,000 shares of C3.ai stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.06, for a total value of $45,636,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,428,751 shares of company stock worth $459,542,594 in the last 90 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of C3.ai in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in C3.ai in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in C3.ai in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in C3.ai in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in C3.ai in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AI. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on C3.ai from $151.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on C3.ai in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on C3.ai from $193.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Bank of America assumed coverage on C3.ai in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on C3.ai in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. C3.ai currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.33.

AI stock traded up $2.82 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $65.91. 3,625,766 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,088,650. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $105.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.53. C3.ai has a fifty-two week low of $59.75 and a fifty-two week high of $183.90.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03.

C3.ai Company Profile

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

