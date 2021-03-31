C3.ai (NYSE:AI) Shares Up 8.1%

C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) shot up 8.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $68.84 and last traded at $68.20. 20,496 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 4,096,149 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.09.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AI. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of C3.ai from $193.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of C3.ai in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of C3.ai in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of C3.ai in a report on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of C3.ai in a report on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.33.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $105.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.53.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03.

In related news, CEO Thomas M. Siebel sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.17, for a total transaction of $85,170,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,175,666 shares in the company, valued at $185,301,473.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Stephen M. Ward, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.92, for a total transaction of $454,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 670,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,927,128.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,428,751 shares of company stock valued at $459,542,594 over the last 90 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of C3.ai in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Baker Hughes Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of C3.ai in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,500,317,000. Axel Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of C3.ai in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,550,000. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of C3.ai in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,163,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of C3.ai in the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000.

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

