Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $487.69 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) will report $487.69 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Cabot Oil & Gas’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $536.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $421.21 million. Cabot Oil & Gas posted sales of $386.46 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.2%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Cabot Oil & Gas will report full year sales of $1.98 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.94 billion to $2.03 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.99 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.88 billion to $2.35 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Cabot Oil & Gas.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $456.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $409.37 million. Cabot Oil & Gas had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 8.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on COG shares. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. TD Securities decreased their price target on Cabot Oil & Gas from $19.00 to $18.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Johnson Rice reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cabot Oil & Gas has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.06.

NYSE COG opened at $18.79 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.53 and a 200 day moving average of $18.01. The company has a market capitalization of $7.51 billion, a PE ratio of 30.31 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Cabot Oil & Gas has a 1 year low of $15.43 and a 1 year high of $22.67.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 21st were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 20th. Cabot Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.69%.

In other Cabot Oil & Gas news, Treasurer Matthew P. Kerin sold 19,000 shares of Cabot Oil & Gas stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.40, for a total transaction of $368,600.00. Also, insider Steven W. Lindeman sold 35,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.34, for a total transaction of $686,570.00. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas by 376.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,100,467 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $50,476,000 after acquiring an additional 2,449,625 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 121.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,148,141 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $67,532,000 after purchasing an additional 2,278,215 shares during the last quarter. Ruffer LLP grew its position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 241.6% in the fourth quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 2,773,666 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $45,179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,961,737 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,645,000. Finally, Aristotle Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Cabot Oil & Gas by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 39,193,566 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $638,071,000 after buying an additional 1,609,884 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.91% of the company’s stock.

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets oil and gas properties in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 173,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

