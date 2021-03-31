CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) Stock Position Trimmed by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC cut its position in CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) by 16.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 153,524 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 29,559 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned about 0.05% of CAE worth $4,255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in CAE during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in CAE during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in CAE during the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new position in CAE during the 4th quarter valued at about $148,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in CAE during the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CAE stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.53. 4,093 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 474,841. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 157.73, a P/E/G ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 1.73. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.04. CAE Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.90 and a twelve month high of $31.17.

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The aerospace company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $832.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $822.43 million. CAE had a net margin of 2.07% and a return on equity of 9.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that CAE Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on CAE. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of CAE from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CAE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of CAE from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of CAE in a research note on Sunday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of CAE from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.33.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides training solutions for the civil aviation, defence and security, and healthcare markets worldwide. The company's Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services.

