Calamos Global Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CGO) Short Interest Update

Calamos Global Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CGO) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, a growth of 55.6% from the February 28th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 33,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Calamos Global Total Return Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $300,000. Nottingham Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Calamos Global Total Return Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Calamos Global Total Return Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Calamos Global Total Return Fund by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 206,586 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,450,000 after acquiring an additional 6,142 shares during the period.

Shares of CGO stock opened at $14.65 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.17. Calamos Global Total Return Fund has a 12 month low of $7.50 and a 12 month high of $16.27.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th.

Calamos Global Total Return Fund Company Profile

Calamos Global Total Return Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

