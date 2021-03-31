Calithera Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Calithera Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,820,000 shares, a decline of 28.1% from the February 28th total of 2,530,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,720,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CALA shares. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Calithera Biosciences from $9.50 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their price target on Calithera Biosciences from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Calithera Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut their target price on Calithera Biosciences from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink downgraded Calithera Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $7.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.04.

Get Calithera Biosciences alerts:

NASDAQ:CALA opened at $2.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.70. The company has a market cap of $178.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.77 and a beta of 1.77. Calithera Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $2.31 and a fifty-two week high of $8.18.

Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.32). On average, analysts expect that Calithera Biosciences will post -1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Calithera Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth $737,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of Calithera Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 71.1% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,606 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 7,319 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 259.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 88,185 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 63,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Calithera Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth $95,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.99% of the company’s stock.

About Calithera Biosciences

Calithera Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage bio-pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule drugs directed against tumor metabolism and tumor immunology targets for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is CB-839, an inhibitor of glutaminase, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat solid tumors.

Read More: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Calithera Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calithera Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.