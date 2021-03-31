Callisto Network Market Cap Hits $20.85 Million (CLO)

Callisto Network (CURRENCY:CLO) traded 11% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 31st. One Callisto Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0081 or 0.00000014 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Callisto Network has traded up 81.3% against the U.S. dollar. Callisto Network has a total market capitalization of $20.85 million and approximately $295,906.00 worth of Callisto Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,820.93 or 0.03117945 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.12 or 0.00022473 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000254 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded down 27.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Exchange Payment Coin (EXP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Callisto Network Profile

Callisto Network is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Callisto Network’s total supply is 2,614,098,213 coins and its circulating supply is 2,575,109,612 coins. The Reddit community for Callisto Network is /r/CallistoCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Callisto Network’s official website is callisto.network . Callisto Network’s official message board is forum.callisto.network . Callisto Network’s official Twitter account is @CallistoSupport and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Callisto ia a new blockchain network based on the Ethereum protocol with its own cryptocurrency (CLO). Unlike ETH, CLO is posing itself as a value storage. The whole emission is completely controlled by miners and their influence grows with the growth of the network. Callisto introduces a Cold staking protocol that rewards coin holders for being network participants. Cold staking is a smart-contract based process that allows CLO holders to earn interest in a total CLO emission when they hold CLO coins at their balances for long enough period of staking time (1 month by default). “

Buying and Selling Callisto Network

