Cambrian Biopharma Inc Purchases 2,000 Shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSE) Stock

Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSE) major shareholder Cambrian Biopharma Inc bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.00 per share, with a total value of $24,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Cambrian Biopharma Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 24th, Cambrian Biopharma Inc acquired 3,750 shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.12 per share, with a total value of $52,950.00.

On Monday, March 22nd, Cambrian Biopharma Inc purchased 2,183 shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.02 per share, with a total value of $32,788.66.

On Thursday, March 18th, Cambrian Biopharma Inc purchased 817 shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.25 per share, with a total value of $12,459.25.

On Friday, March 5th, Cambrian Biopharma Inc purchased 8,000 shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.75 per share, with a total value of $110,000.00.

On Monday, February 22nd, Cambrian Biopharma Inc acquired 9,802 shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.88 per share, for a total transaction of $185,061.76.

Shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics stock traded up $2.26 on Wednesday, reaching $14.56. 11,011 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 270,161. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.71. Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.75 and a fifty-two week high of $26.50.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Sensei Biotherapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Sensei Biotherapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Sensei Biotherapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Sensei Biotherapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock.

Sensei Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, engages in the discovery and development of therapies with an initial focus on treatments for cancer. The company develops proprietary ImmunoPhage platform, an immunotherapy approach that is designed to utilize bacteriophage to induce a focused and coordinated innate and adaptive immune response.

