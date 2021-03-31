Cameco (TSE:CCO) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $16.27

Cameco Co. (TSE:CCO) (NYSE:CCJ) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$16.27 and traded as high as C$20.65. Cameco shares last traded at C$20.28, with a volume of 1,135,070 shares traded.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CCO. Cfra boosted their price target on shares of Cameco from C$13.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Cameco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from C$21.00 to C$22.75 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating and issued a C$15.00 price target on shares of Cameco in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Cameco from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$21.00 price objective on shares of Cameco in a research note on Friday, February 19th.

The firm has a market cap of C$8.05 billion and a P/E ratio of -151.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$20.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$16.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.36, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a current ratio of 6.40.

Cameco (TSE:CCO) (NYSE:CCJ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported C$0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C$0.13. The business had revenue of C$550.00 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Cameco Co. will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Cameco (TSE:CCO)

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. The company operates in two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. Its operating uranium property is the Cigar Lake property located in Saskatchewan, Canada.

