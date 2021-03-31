Canaccord Genuity Initiates Coverage on PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY)

Research analysts at Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY) in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 60.92% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Roth Capital lifted their target price on PLBY Group from $18.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on PLBY Group from $25.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th.

NASDAQ PLBY opened at $17.40 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.50. PLBY Group has a 52 week low of $9.85 and a 52 week high of $21.38.

