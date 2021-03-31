Canaccord Genuity Lowers Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) Price Target to $11.00

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the mining company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 60.82% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on HBM. CIBC boosted their price target on Hudbay Minerals from $10.75 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. TD Securities boosted their price target on Hudbay Minerals from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Hudbay Minerals from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from $12.00 to $13.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Hudbay Minerals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.45.

Shares of NYSE:HBM traded up $0.18 on Wednesday, reaching $6.84. The company had a trading volume of 28,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,350,626. Hudbay Minerals has a twelve month low of $1.63 and a twelve month high of $8.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.44 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The mining company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.02. Hudbay Minerals had a negative return on equity of 7.32% and a negative net margin of 14.02%. The company had revenue of $322.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.07 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hudbay Minerals will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Hudbay Minerals by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 383,864 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,687,000 after acquiring an additional 102,589 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Hudbay Minerals during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,717,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Hudbay Minerals by 401.9% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 239,418 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after acquiring an additional 191,714 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Hudbay Minerals by 233.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,498,140 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $17,487,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750,052 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Hudbay Minerals during the fourth quarter valued at about $835,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.37% of the company’s stock.

Hudbay Minerals Company Profile

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

