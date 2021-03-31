Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Acquires 336,700 Shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) by 30.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,427,672 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 336,700 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned about 0.27% of Healthpeak Properties worth $43,159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEAK. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the third quarter valued at $59,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 512.1% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 4,071 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the third quarter valued at $337,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 15.2% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 136,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,698,000 after buying an additional 18,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 4.3% in the third quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 157,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,279,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PEAK. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Healthpeak Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Healthpeak Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.04.

PEAK opened at $31.98 on Wednesday. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.67 and a fifty-two week high of $33.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $17.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.30, a P/E/G ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.78 and a 200-day moving average of $30.10.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.23. Healthpeak Properties had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 13.46%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.18%.

About Healthpeak Properties

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

