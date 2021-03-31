Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Boosts Stock Holdings in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) by 771.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,069,021 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 946,323 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned approximately 0.13% of Twitter worth $57,887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Iowa State Bank grew its holdings in Twitter by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 24,307 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in Twitter by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 13,879 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $752,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Twitter by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,713 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Twitter by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 8,817 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Twitter by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,229 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 73.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Twitter from $47.00 to $56.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Cleveland Research raised shares of Twitter from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Twitter from $77.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Truist Securities raised shares of Twitter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Twitter from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.06.

TWTR stock opened at $62.99 on Wednesday. Twitter, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.36 and a 52 week high of $80.75. The company has a market capitalization of $50.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $68.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.90. The company has a current ratio of 4.44, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The social networking company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.07. Twitter had a negative net margin of 31.70% and a negative return on equity of 12.42%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. Twitter’s revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Twitter, Inc. will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 6,365 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.53, for a total value of $327,988.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael Montano sold 2,250 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.53, for a total transaction of $149,692.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 80,695 shares of company stock worth $4,649,447 over the last 90 days. 2.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States, Japan, and internationally. The company offers Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products and services, such as promoted tweets, promoted accounts, and promoted trends, which enable its advertisers to promote their brands, products, and services.

