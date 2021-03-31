Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Buys 226,718 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 57.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 623,446 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 226,718 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned 0.05% of The TJX Companies worth $42,575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in The TJX Companies by 4,522.2% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 416 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in The TJX Companies by 430.0% during the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 424 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in The TJX Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new position in The TJX Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in The TJX Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 88.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The TJX Companies alerts:

TJX stock opened at $66.52 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.72 and a twelve month high of $71.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.91.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $10.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.42 billion. The TJX Companies had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 2.24%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The TJX Companies’s payout ratio is presently 38.95%.

In other news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.78, for a total value of $100,170.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,311 shares in the company, valued at $1,890,608.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TJX shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of The TJX Companies from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The TJX Companies in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of The TJX Companies from $84.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of The TJX Companies in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The TJX Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.69.

The TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Read More: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX).

Receive News & Ratings for The TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.