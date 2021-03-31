Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Buys 260,943 Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) by 147.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 438,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 260,943 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned about 0.23% of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. worth $54,198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AJG. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 410.3% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 31.4% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. 81.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. alerts:

Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock opened at $125.63 on Wednesday. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a one year low of $73.66 and a one year high of $129.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $122.14 and its 200 day moving average is $115.84. The firm has a market cap of $24.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.49, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.70.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 11.04%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. This is a positive change from Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.60%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AJG shares. Truist boosted their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $130.00 to $143.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $114.00 to $124.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group cut Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $132.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 11th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.53.

In other news, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 6,234 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.06, for a total value of $729,752.04. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 41,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,848,742.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 416 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.11, for a total value of $50,797.76. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 35,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,347,482.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 7,191 shares of company stock valued at $847,537. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

About Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

Featured Article: Asset Allocation and Your Retirement



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AJG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG).

Receive News & Ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.