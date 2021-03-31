Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Buys New Position in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,858,739 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock, valued at approximately $42,312,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned about 0.10% of Barrick Gold as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RWC Asset Management LLP raised its position in Barrick Gold by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 4,654,680 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $106,033,000 after buying an additional 376,013 shares during the last quarter. Excalibur Management Corp acquired a new stake in Barrick Gold in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $414,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in Barrick Gold by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 296,568 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $6,756,000 after buying an additional 5,854 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC raised its position in Barrick Gold by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 14,408 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 2,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Barrick Gold by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 533,213 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $12,147,000 after buying an additional 11,421 shares during the last quarter. 60.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Barrick Gold alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Fundamental Research dropped their target price on Barrick Gold from $31.79 to $28.28 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Barclays raised Barrick Gold from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Barrick Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Barrick Gold in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Barrick Gold from $42.50 to $43.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Barrick Gold has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.91.

Shares of NYSE GOLD opened at $19.51 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.49, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Barrick Gold Corp has a 12 month low of $18.26 and a 12 month high of $31.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.44 and a 200-day moving average of $22.80. The company has a market capitalization of $34.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.48, a P/E/G ratio of 9.12 and a beta of -0.02.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 24.81%. Analysts predict that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.59%.

Barrick Gold Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

Featured Story: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for Barrick Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrick Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.