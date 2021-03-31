Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Cuts Holdings in JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board trimmed its holdings in shares of JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,468,210 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,500 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned approximately 1.11% of JBG SMITH Properties worth $45,911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in JBG SMITH Properties by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,053,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,183,000 after purchasing an additional 167,056 shares during the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP grew its holdings in JBG SMITH Properties by 11.7% in the third quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 3,954,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,752,000 after purchasing an additional 415,141 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its holdings in JBG SMITH Properties by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 2,297,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,850,000 after purchasing an additional 169,139 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in JBG SMITH Properties by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,529,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,828,000 after purchasing an additional 224,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in JBG SMITH Properties by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,384,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,301,000 after purchasing an additional 11,925 shares during the last quarter. 80.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of JBG SMITH Properties from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th.

In related news, CFO Madhumita Moina Banerjee sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.69, for a total transaction of $163,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Steven A. Museles sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.87, for a total transaction of $493,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 8.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of JBGS opened at $32.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of 293.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 6.50 and a quick ratio of 6.50. JBG SMITH Properties has a 1-year low of $22.63 and a 1-year high of $34.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.90.

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.65). The company had revenue of $148.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.44 million. JBG SMITH Properties had a net margin of 2.87% and a return on equity of 0.52%. JBG SMITH Properties’s quarterly revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that JBG SMITH Properties will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About JBG SMITH Properties

JBG SMITH is an S&P 400 company that owns, operates, invests in and develops a dynamic portfolio of high-growth mixed-use properties in and around Washington, DC. Through an intense focus on placemaking, JBG SMITH cultivates vibrant, amenity-rich, walkable neighborhoods throughout the Capital region, including National Landing where it serves as the exclusive developer for Amazon's new headquarters.

