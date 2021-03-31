Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Grows Stake in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) by 62.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,890,013 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,107,471 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned approximately 0.67% of Kimco Realty worth $43,379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Partners LLC grew its position in Kimco Realty by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 24,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 3,804 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Kimco Realty in the fourth quarter worth about $5,341,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in Kimco Realty by 193.7% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 243,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,650,000 after acquiring an additional 160,372 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Kimco Realty by 335.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,698,898 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,501,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd purchased a new position in Kimco Realty in the fourth quarter worth about $878,000. Institutional investors own 83.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Kimco Realty alerts:

KIM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Kimco Realty from $15.90 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Mizuho boosted their target price on Kimco Realty from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Kimco Realty from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Kimco Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on Kimco Realty from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.39.

Shares of NYSE:KIM opened at $19.20 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 1.46. Kimco Realty Corp has a 52 week low of $7.45 and a 52 week high of $19.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.59 and a 200 day moving average of $15.00.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.35. Kimco Realty had a net margin of 83.81% and a return on equity of 17.35%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kimco Realty Corp will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This is an increase from Kimco Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. Kimco Realty’s payout ratio is 46.26%.

Kimco Realty Company Profile

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

See Also: How to interpret a stock’s beta number



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KIM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimco Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimco Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.