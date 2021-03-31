Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Has $49.26 Million Holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON) by 1,813.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 233,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 220,963 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned approximately 0.10% of AON worth $49,257,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in AON in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in AON in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AON by 48.7% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC bought a new position in shares of AON in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AON in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $87,000. 95.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AON alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $237.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on AON from $256.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on AON in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They set an “inline” rating and a $231.00 price target on the stock. Atlantic Securities upgraded AON from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $265.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on AON from $196.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.46.

NYSE:AON opened at $232.09 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $228.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $210.61. Aon plc has a 1 year low of $151.04 and a 1 year high of $235.88. The company has a market capitalization of $52.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.95 and a beta of 0.83.

AON (NYSE:AON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. AON had a return on equity of 65.00% and a net margin of 16.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.53 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Aon plc will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st were given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.07%.

AON Profile

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance solutions provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

Featured Story: The four types of profit margin

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.